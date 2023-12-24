Skip to content
Drunk driver causes accident: Senior citizen seriously injured

An 81-year-old woman has been seriously injured in a collision with a car driven by a drunk driver on a country road in the Esslingen district. According to police reports on Saturday, the man entered the oncoming lane on a bend near Beuren on Friday afternoon and crashed head-on into the...

The lettering 112 for the emergency number is on an ambulance. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

An 81-year-old woman has been seriously injured in a collision with a car driven by a drunk driver on a country road in the Esslingen district. According to police reports on Saturday, the man entered the oncoming lane on a bend near Beuren on Friday afternoon and crashed head-on into the woman's car.

According to reports, the 33-year-old had a breath alcohol level of more than two per mille and therefore had to provide a blood sample and surrender his driver's license. He himself sustained minor injuries in the accident.

