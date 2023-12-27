Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscarthuringiapoliceaccidentsgirlfriendaccidenttrafficunder the influence of alcoholdrift

Drunk car drifts into wall: girlfriend injured

Under the considerable influence of alcohol, a 23-year-old is said to have crashed his car into a wall in Moßbach (Saale-Orla district) while drifting. The young man wanted to impress his girlfriend with his driving style on Tuesday night, the police said. The girlfriend was reportedly injured...

 and  James Williams
1 min read
A police patrol car with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A police patrol car with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Accident - Drunk car drifts into wall: girlfriend injured

Under the considerable influence of alcohol, a 23-year-old is said to have crashed his car into a wall in Moßbach (Saale-Orla district) while drifting. The young man wanted to impress his girlfriend with his driving style on Tuesday night, the police said. The girlfriend was reportedly injured by the airbag that was deployed. The officers determined that the young man had a breath alcohol level of 1.6 per mille. The 23-year-old's driving license was confiscated and the police initiated criminal proceedings against him for endangering road traffic and causing bodily harm through negligence.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The sun comes out from behind the rain clouds. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Mild sea air flows into NRW

Drivers in North Rhine-Westphalia will be able to see what dry roads look like more often in the coming days. Wednesday afternoon should even remain free of precipitation, the German Weather Service reported in its forecast this morning. The wind will be fresh, with gale-force gusts possible in...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
A man lights a firecracker on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No rockets and firecrackers in the Bavarian Forest

The Bavarian Forest National Park Authority has asked visitors to refrain from using fireworks in the national park on New Year's Eve - to protect the animals. The Bavarian Forest around the Falkenstein, Rachel and Lusen mountains is a popular place to celebrate the turn of the year. However,...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
A fire department ambulance drives on a road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Three injured in collision on A72 near Zwickau

Three people have been injured in a collision between two vehicles on the A72 near Zwickau. A 64-year-old man drove a van onto the highway at the Zwickau-Ost junction on Tuesday. When he switched from the acceleration lane to the traffic lane, a 50-year-old man rear-ended him with his car,...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

The sun comes out from behind the rain clouds. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Mild sea air flows into NRW

Drivers in North Rhine-Westphalia will be able to see what dry roads look like more often in the coming days. Wednesday afternoon should even remain free of precipitation, the German Weather Service reported in its forecast this morning. The wind will be fresh, with gale-force gusts possible in...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
A man lights a firecracker on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No rockets and firecrackers in the Bavarian Forest

The Bavarian Forest National Park Authority has asked visitors to refrain from using fireworks in the national park on New Year's Eve - to protect the animals. The Bavarian Forest around the Falkenstein, Rachel and Lusen mountains is a popular place to celebrate the turn of the year. However,...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public