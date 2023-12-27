Accident - Drunk car drifts into wall: girlfriend injured

Under the considerable influence of alcohol, a 23-year-old is said to have crashed his car into a wall in Moßbach (Saale-Orla district) while drifting. The young man wanted to impress his girlfriend with his driving style on Tuesday night, the police said. The girlfriend was reportedly injured by the airbag that was deployed. The officers determined that the young man had a breath alcohol level of 1.6 per mille. The 23-year-old's driving license was confiscated and the police initiated criminal proceedings against him for endangering road traffic and causing bodily harm through negligence.

Source: www.stern.de