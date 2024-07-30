- Drug-tracking dog finds cannabis and cocaine in a bus

A drug-sniffing dog from the Karlsruhe customs office discovered more than three kilograms of cannabis and nearly five grams of cocaine in a suitcase on a bus at the French border. The dog, named Eric, alerted authorities to the suitcase, which contained drugs worth over 34,000 euros on the street. The bus had come from France and was stopped at a rest area near Bühl on the A5. The investigation is now being handled by the customs investigation office in Stuttgart. No further details were provided for tactical reasons.

The seized cannabis weighed over three kilograms, making it a significant find in drug enforcement. The smuggled cannabis, along with the cocaine, had a combined street value of over 34,000 euros.

Read also: