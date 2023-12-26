Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsspringjusticedoreen denstädtpenal systemPrisongerman press agencyerfurtthuringiacriminalitydrugs

Drug scanners for Thuringian prisons coming in spring

Two drug scanners will be used in Thuringian prisons from next spring. The Minister of Justice, Doreen Denstädt (Green Party), told the German Press Agency that staff will be gradually trained in the use of the two special mobile devices as early as January. They can also be used to detect...

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read
A barbed wire fence surrounds the grounds of a prison. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A barbed wire fence surrounds the grounds of a prison. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Justice - Drug scanners for Thuringian prisons coming in spring

Two drug scanners will be used in Thuringian prisons from next spring. The Minister of Justice, Doreen Denstädt (Green Party), told the German Press Agency that staff will be gradually trained in the use of the two special mobile devices as early as January. They can also be used to detect drugs that would otherwise be difficult to detect.

Synthetic substances - so-called new psychoactive substances - are increasingly finding their way into prisons. According to the ministry, these drugs can be dripped onto prisoners' mail as a colorless and odorless liquid, which is why they are almost impossible to detect during conventional checks. However, these substances could be detected with the devices.

Such scanners are already in use in a number of other federal states. Thuringia is participating in a joint state procedure under the leadership of Rhineland-Palatinate, which also provides the database for comparing the drugs. The Ministry did not provide any information on the acquisition costs for the two devices.

Last year, twelve cases were reported in Thuringia in which drugs were found in prisons. In seven cases, these were smuggled into the prisons using manipulated mail. There are five prison locations in the state.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The high water of the Elbe surrounds a bicycle on the terrace bank. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dresden builds further flood protection

The city of Dresden is preparing for the further rise of the Elbe. The fire department is in action and is protecting the Laubegast bank with sandbags, the city announced on Tuesday. "The Loschwitz volunteer fire department is working with the Striesen professional fire department to set up a...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public
"Flood" is written on a sign on the Weser bridge in Höxter. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No flood warning for NRW yet

Days of rain and soaked ground: There is flooding in many places in NRW. The German Weather Service has lifted storm warnings. However, the authorities believe it is too early to give the all-clear.

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
An emergency vehicle of the fire department. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Three fire engines broken into at Christmas

Traces of burglary have been found on three fire engines in Charlottenburg-Nord. However, the perpetrator or perpetrators left without any loot on the night of December 25th, according to Berlin police on Tuesday. The attempted theft was noticed by an employee of a security company on the...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

The high water of the Elbe surrounds a bicycle on the terrace bank. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dresden builds further flood protection

The city of Dresden is preparing for the further rise of the Elbe. The fire department is in action and is protecting the Laubegast bank with sandbags, the city announced on Tuesday. "The Loschwitz volunteer fire department is working with the Striesen professional fire department to set up a...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public
"Flood" is written on a sign on the Weser bridge in Höxter. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No flood warning for NRW yet

Days of rain and soaked ground: There is flooding in many places in NRW. The German Weather Service has lifted storm warnings. However, the authorities believe it is too early to give the all-clear.

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public