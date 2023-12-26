Justice - Drug scanners for Thuringian prisons coming in spring

Two drug scanners will be used in Thuringian prisons from next spring. The Minister of Justice, Doreen Denstädt (Green Party), told the German Press Agency that staff will be gradually trained in the use of the two special mobile devices as early as January. They can also be used to detect drugs that would otherwise be difficult to detect.

Synthetic substances - so-called new psychoactive substances - are increasingly finding their way into prisons. According to the ministry, these drugs can be dripped onto prisoners' mail as a colorless and odorless liquid, which is why they are almost impossible to detect during conventional checks. However, these substances could be detected with the devices.

Such scanners are already in use in a number of other federal states. Thuringia is participating in a joint state procedure under the leadership of Rhineland-Palatinate, which also provides the database for comparing the drugs. The Ministry did not provide any information on the acquisition costs for the two devices.

Last year, twelve cases were reported in Thuringia in which drugs were found in prisons. In seven cases, these were smuggled into the prisons using manipulated mail. There are five prison locations in the state.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de