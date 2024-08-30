Drug-related Homicide in Hamburg Underworld: Young Men Receive Prolonged Incarceration Sentences

According to the prosecution, an alleged crime went down on January 20, specifically in the Neuallermohe district. The suspects, aged 19 and 20, are suspected of deceiving a 35-year-old individual, promising to sell him drugs for 9,000 euros. However, they turned menacing, brandishing a knife and demanding cash from them.

Things went awry when the two men tried to resist and some witnesses intervened, as claimed by the prosecution. The younger suspect released the companion, but the elder suspect reportedly stabbed the 35-year-old, leaving him in critical condition. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries later.

Shortly following the incident, the 19-year-old suspect was apprehended. The 20-year-old was tracked down by a special unit in Geesthacht, Schleswig-Holstein, a few days later.

The 19-year-old is additionally charged with attempting to rob a disoriented man in Hamburg in July, delivering a heavy blow to his head. The Regional Court found him guilty of attempted manslaughter in conjunction with serious bodily harm, attempted robbery with bodily harm, and attempted aggravated robbery with severe bodily harm.

The 20-year-old was convicted of murder in conjunction with attempted aggravated robbery that resulted in death and severe bodily harm. The verdict was announced on August 19. Both suspects have lodged appeals.

The incident on January 20 was classified as a serious crime due to the events that unfolded. The elder suspect's actions resulted in the 35-year-old's tragic death, which further escalated the severity of the crime.

Read also: