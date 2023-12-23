Crime - Drug investigators unearth cannabis plantation

Drug investigators have discovered and confiscated a cannabis plantation with around 200 plants in a house in Ahnatal in the district of Kassel that was rented just for this purpose. Two suspected men, aged 26 and 30, are in custody, police and the public prosecutor's office in Kassel announced on Friday.

During the search operation last Wednesday, the officers found around 90 lamps, a ventilation system and a blank-firing weapon in addition to the plants in various stages of growth on two floors. The electricity for the plant had been illegally diverted from the power grid. The police had tracked down the duo through investigations into a series of burglaries.

Investigators' statement

