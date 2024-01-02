Skip to content
Drug dealer from Soest convicted with the help of the FBI

A criminal trial against suspected drug dealers from Soest could soon begin at Arnsberg District Court. They are accused of trafficking several kilograms of drugs. They were convicted because, according to media reports, they fell for a fake company run by the American FBI. This company had sold them cell phones that supposedly enabled bug-proof communication - but in fact the communication was tracked by the US security agency.

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
A police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Crime - Drug dealer from Soest convicted with the help of the FBI

A criminal trial against suspected drug dealers from Soest could soon begin at Arnsberg District Court. They are accused of trafficking several kilograms of drugs. They were convicted because, according to media reports, they fell for a fake company run by the American FBI. This company had sold them cell phones that supposedly enabled bug-proof communication - but in fact the communication was tracked by the US security agency.

A spokeswoman for the regional court said on request that the chamber had not yet decided whether to open the proceedings. It would have to be examined whether the intercepted data could be used in proceedings. A decision by the chamber as to whether a trial will be held in Arnsberg is expected in February at the latest.

Source: www.stern.de

