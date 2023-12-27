Emergencies - Drones hinder emergency services during flood work

In view of the flooding, the city of Oldenburg is calling on people not to fly drones and kites over bodies of water. This hinders the important work of the emergency services against the floods, said a spokesperson for the city on Wednesday. The emergency services used the flying technology to get an aerial view of the situation on the Hunte and Haaren rivers. According to the statement, a hang-glider interfered with the fire department's drone operation in the morning. As a result, the emergency services were only able to get a picture of the situation after a delay.

"The situation is still serious," said a spokesperson. In some areas of the city, the situation had improved somewhat. However, the situation on the River Hunte, for example, will remain tense for the next few days. The city had also issued a ban on entering the dykes.

