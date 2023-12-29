Leer district - Driver's life in danger after collision with tree

For unknown reasons, a driver in Ostrhauderfehn in the district of Leer drove his car off the road and crashed into a tree. The man was taken to hospital on Friday night with life-threatening injuries, a police spokesman said in the morning. When the emergency services arrived, the driver was trapped in the car and unresponsive. His identity has not yet been conclusively determined. The investigation is ongoing.

Source: www.stern.de