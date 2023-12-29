Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewslower saxonycarpolicecountyaccidentsEmptydanger to lifecollision

Driver's life in danger after collision with tree

For unknown reasons, a driver in Ostrhauderfehn in the district of Leer drove his car off the road and crashed into a tree. The man was taken to hospital on Friday night with life-threatening injuries, a police spokesman said in the morning. When the emergency services arrived, the driver was...

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 min read
The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Leer district - Driver's life in danger after collision with tree

For unknown reasons, a driver in Ostrhauderfehn in the district of Leer drove his car off the road and crashed into a tree. The man was taken to hospital on Friday night with life-threatening injuries, a police spokesman said in the morning. When the emergency services arrived, the driver was trapped in the car and unresponsive. His identity has not yet been conclusively determined. The investigation is ongoing.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A barbed wire fence surrounds the grounds of a prison. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Suspected thief in custody after escape attempt

A 38-year-old man became aggressive after a suspected theft in Bühl (district of Rastatt) and was remanded in custody. An employee had approached the man after he tried to leave the store with several cans of paint in his jacket, police said on Friday. The 38-year-old then injured the employee...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Tanker wedged: Main reopened for shipping traffic

After a tanker became wedged on the River Main near Wiesbaden, the river has now been reopened to shipping traffic. A spokesman for the Wiesbaden water police said on Friday morning. According to the police, the tanker loaded with methanol got stuck at the Kostheim lock on Wednesday evening....

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public

Latest

A barbed wire fence surrounds the grounds of a prison. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Suspected thief in custody after escape attempt

A 38-year-old man became aggressive after a suspected theft in Bühl (district of Rastatt) and was remanded in custody. An employee had approached the man after he tried to leave the store with several cans of paint in his jacket, police said on Friday. The 38-year-old then injured the employee...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public