Schmalkalden-Meiningen - Driver's car breaks down in floodwater
A driver in the Schmalkalden-Meiningen district got stuck in his car on a flooded and therefore closed road. On Christmas Day in Einhausen, the man continued to drive on the road through the flooding despite a clearly visible warning, the police reported on Tuesday. The engine sucked in water and went out. The fire department eventually had to pull the car out of the water. It had engine damage.
Source: www.stern.de