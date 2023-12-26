Skip to content
Driver's car breaks down in floodwater

A driver in the Schmalkalden-Meiningen district got stuck in his car on a flooded and therefore closed road. On Christmas Day in Einhausen, the man continued to drive on the road through the flooding despite a clearly visible warning, the police reported on Tuesday. The engine sucked in water...

The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
