Hamburg - Drivers and pedestrians blinded with laser pointers

An unknown person dazzled several pedestrians and drivers with a laser pointer from the window of a hotel on Hamburg's Elbbrücken on Friday morning. One of them alerted the police on Friday, who then searched for the room in the hotel, which is currently being used as refugee accommodation, a police spokesperson said on Friday when asked. The room was quickly found with the help of staff, but nobody opened the door. Criminal charges were filed for dangerous bodily harm.

Source: www.stern.de