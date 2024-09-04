- Driver was assailed by passenger utilizing tear gas.

Following a ticket check, a traveler aggravated a rail staff member in Lüneburg with pepper spray. The conductor and a young boy aged 7, traveling on the Metronom, endured injuries as per the German Federal Police's statement. The symptoms included skin inflammation, extreme eye reddening, and persistent coughing. The authorities apprehended the 58-year-old offender at the platform. Current investigations are focusing on charges of causing grievous bodily harm.

What went down: Reports suggest the passenger had no valid ticket for his bicycle, triggering a dispute with the conductor. Upon the train's stop in Lüneburg, the individual attempted to disembark. The conductor intervened by grabbing the bicycle, resulting in the passenger from Winsen (Luhe) supposedly extracting a pest deterrent spray from his pocket and spraying it straight into the conductor's face.

The Federal police are currently navigating the complex circumstances surrounding theincident, given that the offender is facing potential charges of causing grievous bodily harm. It's worth noting that the federal authorities were instrumental in apprehending the individual who assaulted the rail staff member with pepper spray, a weapon typically used by the Federal police in certain situations.

