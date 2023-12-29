Skip to content
 Melissa Williams
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Pinneberg - Driver stopped without a license: Revoked 20 years ago

He has not had his driver's license for more than 20 years: A 40-year-old man immediately handed over his car keys voluntarily during a police check on Wednesday evening in Quickborn (Pinneberg district), as the police announced on Thursday. According to internal police investigations, it is suspected that the man is not in possession of a valid driving license, as this was legally revoked more than 20 years ago. The 40-year-old is now facing criminal proceedings for driving without a license.

Police statement

Source: www.stern.de

