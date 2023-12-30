Skip to content
Driver overlooks police car: 80,000 euros damage

When turning, a driver in Ingolstadt overlooked a police car and collided with it. This resulted in 80,000 euros of damage, as the police reported on Saturday. Both drivers were slightly injured in the crash on Friday. The man who caused the accident, a 45-year-old man, had overlooked the...

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car.
Ingolstadt - Driver overlooks police car: 80,000 euros damage

When turning, a driver in Ingolstadt overlooked a police car and collided with it. This resulted in 80,000 euros of damage, as the police reported on Saturday. Both drivers were slightly injured in the crash on Friday. The man who caused the accident, a 45-year-old man, had overlooked the police car. Both cars had to be towed away.

