Driver overlooks pedestrian: man seriously injured

A driver has hit a pedestrian in Rodewisch (Vogtlandkreis). The 50-year-old man was seriously injured and taken to hospital, according to the Zwickau police on Friday. The 61-year-old woman wanted to turn off in her car on Thursday evening and, according to the police, overlooked the pedestrian who was crossing the road. The car was damaged to the tune of around 7000 euros.

 and  Christian Meier
A blue light shines on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A driver has hit a pedestrian in Rodewisch(Vogtlandkreis). The 50-year-old man was seriously injured and taken to hospital, according to the Zwickau police on Friday. The 61-year-old woman wanted to turn off in her car on Thursday evening and, according to the police, overlooked the pedestrian who was crossing the road. The car was damaged to the tune of around 7000 euros.

