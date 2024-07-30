- Driver mistakes pedals <unk> Woman seriously injured

In a car accident at a garage in the Bavarian district of Oberallgaeu, a 63-year-old woman was severely injured. As reported by the police station in Sonthofen, the driver of a car reversed out of his garage in Bad Hindelang on Monday. His companion was behind the vehicle, opening the garage door.

Initial findings suggest that the driver confused the brake with the accelerator pedal and reversed into the woman. She was trapped between the vehicle and the garage door, sustaining severe injuries. A rescue helicopter took her to a hospital.

