Driver in Neubrandenburg is too drunk to blow his horn

A driver proved to be too drunk to blow his horn during a check in Neubrandenburg. Police officers stopped the 50-year-old on Friday evening after a turning maneuver in violation of regulations and a tip-off from a witness. The officers detected the smell of alcohol, the police announced on Saturday. The driver was only able to move with difficulty.

The man was unable to take a breath test because he was unable to breathe properly into the measuring device. A breath alcohol test was then carried out at Neubrandenburg Hospital before the blood sample was taken. The result was 4.36 per mille. Because the man is said to have resisted the due blood sampling, he must answer not only for drunk driving but also for resisting police officers. The police confiscated his driver's license and vehicle keys.

Source: www.stern.de