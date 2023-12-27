Flood - Driver ignores roadblock: car gets stuck

A driver ignored a road closure due to flooding and got his vehicle stuck in the water. But instead of paying attention, the man left his vehicle - and emergency services initially even feared that he might be missing in the floodwater.

The man was driving his car in Neustadt am Rübenberge across a riverside road that leads to a bridge over the Leine, according to the volunteer fire department. The incident north of Hanover reportedly took place on Wednesday night. The man left the car when he couldn't get any further and walked away.

When the first emergency services arrived, they suspected that there were still people in the vehicle as the lights were switched on. Emergency services therefore used a drone and a police helicopter with thermal imaging cameras to search for the driver, who was initially missing. He was later picked up by the police. The car was pulled out of the line using a special vehicle.

"If people cause a dangerous situation themselves, they can be charged for the deployment costs," explained a police spokesperson. 64 emergency services were on the scene.

"The whole operation was all the more annoying for the volunteer firefighters as most of them had already been working in the floods all day anyway and in many cases hardly got to see their families on Christmas Day," the fire department said. Firefighters had already rescued a family from a vehicle that had broken down in roughly the same place on Christmas Eve.

