Driver hits pedestrian in Poland - three dead

A driver has hit and killed three pedestrians with his vehicle in Miedzyzdroje, Poland. The fatalities included a man and a woman as well as a seven-year-old child, as reported by TVN24 with reference to the emergency services.

A 12-year-old girl was injured and taken to hospital by a rescue helicopter. The accident occurred on Saturday evening.

The driver reportedly fled the scene of the accident on foot, but was later arrested by the police. It initially remained unclear why he lost control of his car or whether alcohol was involved. "It's a narrow road, there wasn't much traffic," a fire department spokesperson told the broadcaster.

Miedzyzdroje has around 5500 inhabitants. The popular seaside resort on the Baltic coast is located in the West Pomeranian Voivodeship, around 70 kilometers east of Greifswald.

