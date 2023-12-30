Hanover - Driver hits parked truck and is seriously injured

A car driver was seriously injured in a collision with a parked truck in Hanover on Saturday night. The 23-year-old left the road in his car for an as yet unexplained reason and subsequently collided with the truck, police said on Saturday.

Due to the force of the impact, the car was thrown onto a construction trailer parked on the opposite side of the road. The young man was trapped in his car and had to be freed from the wreckage by the fire department. Accompanied by an emergency doctor, the 23-year-old was transported to hospital with serious injuries. The police are investigating and are appealing for witnesses.

Source: www.stern.de