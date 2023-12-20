Police check - Driver flees into oncoming traffic and causes an accident

A woman fled from a police check by car in Essen at night, driving into oncoming traffic several times and finally colliding head-on with a parked vehicle. The 40-year-old woman's car was noticed by a patrol on Wednesday night because the lights were not switched on, according to the police. Instead of reacting to stop signals, the driver fled at excessive speed, drove into oncoming traffic several times, collided with a traffic island, skidded and collided with a parked car, which was pushed against another car by the impact.

The woman was uninjured, as was her son (20) in the passenger seat. It turned out that the driver was wanted on a warrant. She had not paid a fine following a traffic offense, according to a police spokeswoman. She was arrested and taken into police custody. She may have been under the influence of drugs and a blood test was taken to clarify this. She was unable to produce a driver's license. Her son had narcotics with him, so he is also being investigated.

Police press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de