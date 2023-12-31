Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscaraccidentsmenditchtrafficbavariaupper bavariacriminalitypolicedachausunday

Driver ends up in a ditch: Three men seriously injured

A 25-year-old man drove his car into a ditch in Dachau, seriously injuring three men. The driver probably lost control of the car due to excessive speed or a driving error, police said on Sunday. He and two 21 and 23-year-old passengers were injured in the accident on Saturday. They were taken...

 and  Melissa Williams
1 min read
A blue light shines on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Dachau - Driver ends up in a ditch: Three men seriously injured

A 25-year-old man drove his car into a ditch in Dachau, seriously injuring three men. The driver probably lost control of the car due to excessive speed or a driving error, police said on Sunday. He and two 21 and 23-year-old passengers were injured in the accident on Saturday. They were taken to hospital. Another 21-year-old occupant was uninjured.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest