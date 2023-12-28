Skip to content
Driver drives into the Outer Alster - and walks home wet

Early in the morning, a man drives his car into the Outer Alster lake in Hamburg. The car sinks completely. The man disappears from the scene of the accident. Many questions remain unanswered.

Firefighters rescue the car from the Outer Alster. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
For reasons that were initially completely unknown, a man drove his car into the Outer Alster in Hamburg early this morning - the car sank completely. A witness noticed the accident and alerted the emergency services, according to a police spokesperson in Hamburg this morning. When the fire department and police arrived at the scene of the accident, the man was already gone.

He was eventually found dripping wet in his apartment nearby. Why he drove into the Alster and whether other people were traveling with him remained unclear at first. "Only he knows and he is keeping quiet," said the police spokesman. Divers therefore checked the sunken car, but found no one.

The fire department eventually pulled the car out of the Outer Alster. The city cleaning service was also already at the scene because the man had probably left a field of debris on his way into the water. He was eventually taken to hospital. The fire department and police were initially unable to provide any information about the nature of his injuries or his age. The Outer Alster is currently around six degrees Celsius cold.

Source: www.stern.de

