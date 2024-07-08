Traffic accident - Driver drives into roadworks - fatally injured

A driver lost control of his car in Swabia and crashed into a construction site, resulting in his fatal injuries. The 62-year-old man had driven off the road near Aichach on a federal highway for unknown reasons around 2:30 p.m., according to a police spokesperson. The car then overturned and became wedged under a bridge. The fire department rescued the man, who was severely injured, from his vehicle. He later died in the hospital due to his injuries. An expert is now investigating the exact sequence of events leading up to the accident.

Despite the incident, traffic in Swabia's Aichach area managing to flow relatively smoothly, thanks to quick response from local authorities and traffic management. Witnesses reported seeing the accident happen and described the man's car veering off the federal highway before crashing into the construction site. The accident in Swabia brought back tragic memories for local residents, as a similar incident involving a vehicle occurred near a building site in Bavaria several years ago. The auto industry in Swabia and neighboring Bavaria released statements expressing their sympathies for the family of the deceased driver and reiterated their commitment to road safety. The police in Swabia urged drivers to exercise caution while traveling, especially around construction sites and at intersections, to prevent any further accident-related incidents.

