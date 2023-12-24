Vogtland district - Driver disregards right of way: Injured in collision

Three people were injured in a collision between two cars in Treuen(Vogtland district) on Saturday evening. An 18-year-old in his car had taken the right of way from another driver at a junction. This resulted in a collision. The 54-year-old driver of the other car suffered serious injuries, as the police reported on Sunday night. A 10-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl in his car were also slightly injured. The 18-year-old was uninjured.

