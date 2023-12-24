Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspolicesaxonyaccidentscarvogtlandkreiscollisionsundayright of waytraffic

Driver disregards right of way: Injured in collision

Three people were injured in a collision between two cars in Treuen (Vogtland district) on Saturday evening. An 18-year-old in his car had taken the right of way from another driver at a junction. This resulted in a collision. The 54-year-old driver of the other car suffered serious injuries,...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
A police patrol car with flashing blue lights at a scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A police patrol car with flashing blue lights at a scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Vogtland district - Driver disregards right of way: Injured in collision

Three people were injured in a collision between two cars in Treuen(Vogtland district) on Saturday evening. An 18-year-old in his car had taken the right of way from another driver at a junction. This resulted in a collision. The 54-year-old driver of the other car suffered serious injuries, as the police reported on Sunday night. A 10-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl in his car were also slightly injured. The 18-year-old was uninjured.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public