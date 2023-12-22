Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbarsinghausencarhead-on collisionhanovertrafficlower saxonytraffic accidentaccidentspolice

Driver dies in head-on collision in Barsinghausen

After a head-on collision between two cars on the L392 in Barsinghausen near Hanover, one of the drivers died. Despite resuscitation measures, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident. The driver of the other car was seriously injured and was taken away by a rescue helicopter,...

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
Two cars involved in an accident on the L392 in the Hanover region in the evening. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Two cars involved in an accident on the L392 in the Hanover region in the evening. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Traffic accident - Driver dies in head-on collision in Barsinghausen

After a head-on collision between two cars on the L392 in Barsinghausen near Hanover, one of the drivers died. Despite resuscitation measures, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident. The driver of the other car was seriously injured and was taken away by a rescue helicopter, a police spokesman said on Thursday. A third car was also involved in the accident. According to the spokesman, two of the occupants were slightly injured. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest