Traffic accident - Driver dies in head-on collision in Barsinghausen

After a head-on collision between two cars on the L392 in Barsinghausen near Hanover, one of the drivers died. Despite resuscitation measures, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident. The driver of the other car was seriously injured and was taken away by a rescue helicopter, a police spokesman said on Thursday. A third car was also involved in the accident. According to the spokesman, two of the occupants were slightly injured. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Source: www.stern.de