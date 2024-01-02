Marburg-Biedenkopf district - Driver dies in accident on federal highway 3

A 20-year-old driver has died in an accident on the B3 federal highway at the Roth junction (Marburg-Biedenkopf district). According to initial findings, the man lost control of his car, was thrown out of the vehicle and hit by an articulated lorry, police said on Tuesday. However, the exact circumstances are currently unclear, a spokesperson said in the morning. The 19-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

