Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscarredweimarconnection pointpolicelahnmain roadaccidentstraffichesseaccident

Driver dies in accident on federal highway 3

A 20-year-old driver has died in an accident on the B3 federal highway at the Roth junction (Marburg-Biedenkopf district). According to initial findings, the man lost control of his car, was thrown out of the vehicle and hit by an articulated lorry, police said on Tuesday. However, the exact...

 and  Anne Legman
1 min read
"Rescue service" is written on the jacket of a man in front of a fire department ambulance. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
"Rescue service" is written on the jacket of a man in front of a fire department ambulance. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Marburg-Biedenkopf district - Driver dies in accident on federal highway 3

A 20-year-old driver has died in an accident on the B3 federal highway at the Roth junction (Marburg-Biedenkopf district). According to initial findings, the man lost control of his car, was thrown out of the vehicle and hit by an articulated lorry, police said on Tuesday. However, the exact circumstances are currently unclear, a spokesperson said in the morning. The 19-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An ambulance drives across the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man injured in kitchen fire: 100,000 euros damage

A man has been taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and burns after a kitchen fire in Rheinstetten (Karlsruhe district). According to initial estimates, the fire with heavy smoke development caused damage of around 100,000 euros on Tuesday night, said a police spokeswoman. It was initially...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Because of the flood: Lilienthal closes forests

In the municipality of Lilienthal near Bremen, which is threatened by flooding, two forests are no longer allowed to be entered. "Due to the rise in groundwater and surface water levels and the persistently high water levels, the soil in the forests has softened to such an extent that the...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

An ambulance drives across the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man injured in kitchen fire: 100,000 euros damage

A man has been taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and burns after a kitchen fire in Rheinstetten (Karlsruhe district). According to initial estimates, the fire with heavy smoke development caused damage of around 100,000 euros on Tuesday night, said a police spokeswoman. It was initially...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
More freedom of movement in fashion: model Naomi Campbell shows how it's done. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Panorama

Trends of the year: what could be hot in 2024

A new hedonism, the hobby of hemp cultivation, the trendy travel destinations of Paris and Las Vegas or wild fashion such as crooked buttoned blouses: what to expect in the new year in fashion, travel, food and love.

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public