Wetterau district - Driver dies in accident: grandpa and two grandchildren injured

A 28-year-old driver has died in a traffic accident in the Wetterau district. The accident occurred on the Bundesstraße 3 near Wöllstadt. On Thursday morning, for reasons as yet unexplained, a car drove into oncoming traffic and collided with the other vehicle, according to the Central Hesse Police Headquarters.

The 28-year-old driver of this car died at the scene of the accident; he was alone in his car. In the other vehicle were a 60-year-old man and his 4 and 9-year-old grandchildren. According to the police, they were taken to hospital with presumably minor injuries.

The public prosecutor's office ordered that the accident be reconstructed with the help of an expert. The main road was closed for around four hours. According to initial police estimates, the damage amounts to around 32,000 euros.

Police report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de