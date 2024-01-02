Cham - Driver dies after rollover in the Upper Palatinate
A driver has died in the Upper Palatinate after his car overturned. The 23-year-old is said to have left the road on a straight stretch of road for an as yet unexplained reason, according to the police. On Tuesday morning, his car finally crashed into a culvert and came to rest on its roof. The emergency services freed the trapped man from his vehicle. Despite immediate resuscitation measures, the 23-year-old died at the scene of the accident.
Source: www.stern.de