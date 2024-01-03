Traffic - Driver dies after collision in Neukirchen
A driver was fatally injured in a collision between two cars in Neukirchen (Zwickau district) on Wednesday morning. The 69-year-old died at the scene of the accident, according to the police. The 42-year-old driver of the second car was taken to a clinic with minor injuries. According to the police, the 69-year-old drove his car off the road to the right for an initially unexplained reason. He steered into the opposite direction and collided head-on with the woman's car. Both cars had to be towed away. The road was temporarily closed for the accident investigation and clean-up work.
Press release
Source: www.stern.de