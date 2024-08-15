Skip to content
Driver dies after accident

Aid attempts are still being made to revive her, but an 87-year-old woman is involved in a fatal car accident

 and  Ksenia Johnson
An elderly woman dies at the hospital following an accident.

Revival unsuccessful - Driver dies after accident

An 87-year-old woman has died following a traffic accident in Ottobrunn (Munich district). On Wednesday, she collided with a car in front of her with her vehicle, as police reported. Her car then veered off the road and hit a sign and a traffic light, among other things. The woman did not appear to have any visible injuries, but she had to be revived due to an acute illness and later died in the hospital. The 53-year-old driver of the other car was uninjured. The cause of the accident was initially unclear.

