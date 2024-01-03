Salzland district - Driver dies after accident in Bernburg
A driver died after an accident in Bernburg (Salzlandkreis) on Wednesday morning. The 71-year-old drove his car off the road to the left in front of a supermarket and crashed into the fence of a boiler house, according to the police. Witnesses and emergency services immediately provided first aid and he was then taken to an emergency room. However, the man died. According to initial findings, a medical cause could be the reason for the accident.
Press release
Source: www.stern.de