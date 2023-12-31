Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsdisasterslower saxonyemergenciesbad weatherflood

Driver demolishes water barrier in Celle

According to the city of Celle, a driver deliberately drove into a road that was closed due to flooding, rendering a mobile water barrier unusable. As the city announced on Sunday, the driver drove over a special hose to contain the water. The hose was so badly damaged that it had to be...

 and  Melissa Williams
1 min read
A blue light shines on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Closed road - Driver demolishes water barrier in Celle

According to the city of Celle, a driver deliberately drove into a road that was closed due to flooding, rendering a mobile water barrier unusable. As the city announced on Sunday, the driver drove over a special hose to contain the water. The hose was so badly damaged that it had to be replaced immediately by emergency services.

The city once again appealed for all closures to be taken seriously. "Unauthorized behaviour not only endangers yourself, but also others, and also hinders the emergency services, who currently have their hands full protecting people and our city," said Lord Mayor Jörg Nigge (CDU) according to the press release.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Police cars near the crime scene in Berlin's Pankow district. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man stabbed to death in Berlin: 25-year-old in prison

Following the violent death of a 38-year-old man in Berlin-Pankow, the alleged perpetrator is in custody. Investigators are assuming murder. At the request of the Berlin public prosecutor's office, a judge has issued a warrant for his arrest, the police announced on Sunday. The 25-year-old...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
Berlin's players cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin beats league leaders Niners Chemnitz

Alba Berlin has ended the winning streak of league leaders Niners Chemnitz in the German Basketball League. The capital city club won 101:90 (60:45) against the Saxons in front of 9887 spectators on Sunday. Alba thus defended its place at the top of the table. Chemnitz suffered another defeat...

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

Police cars near the crime scene in Berlin's Pankow district. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man stabbed to death in Berlin: 25-year-old in prison

Following the violent death of a 38-year-old man in Berlin-Pankow, the alleged perpetrator is in custody. Investigators are assuming murder. At the request of the Berlin public prosecutor's office, a judge has issued a warrant for his arrest, the police announced on Sunday. The 25-year-old...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public