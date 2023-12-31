Closed road - Driver demolishes water barrier in Celle

According to the city of Celle, a driver deliberately drove into a road that was closed due to flooding, rendering a mobile water barrier unusable. As the city announced on Sunday, the driver drove over a special hose to contain the water. The hose was so badly damaged that it had to be replaced immediately by emergency services.

The city once again appealed for all closures to be taken seriously. "Unauthorized behaviour not only endangers yourself, but also others, and also hinders the emergency services, who currently have their hands full protecting people and our city," said Lord Mayor Jörg Nigge (CDU) according to the press release.

Source: www.stern.de