Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsmarzahnmarzahn-hellersdorftrafficberlinaccidentspolice

Driver crashes into tree in Marzahn with two blood alcohol levels

A driver with a blood alcohol level of two has driven into a tree in Berlin-Marzahn and sustained minor injuries. According to the police on Wednesday, the 31-year-old initially drove his car off the road on the corner of Mehrower Allee and Oberweißbacher Straße and Lea-Grundig-Straße...

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Police - Driver crashes into tree in Marzahn with two blood alcohol levels

A driver with a blood alcohol level of two has driven into a tree in Berlin-Marzahn and sustained minor injuries. According to the police on Wednesday, the 31-year-old initially drove his car off the road on the corner of Mehrower Allee and Oberweißbacher Straße and Lea-Grundig-Straße (Marzahn-Hellersdorf district) on Tuesday evening. As a result, the man hit a tree standing on the central reservation and came to a halt in oncoming traffic. After a breath test, he was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to the police.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The headquarters of the Federal Employment Agency. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Hamburg's labor market is treading water

Hamburg's labor market is treading water. The number of unemployed people remained almost unchanged in December, rising by just 82 or 0.1 percent to 82,805 compared to the previous month, according to the Hamburg Employment Agency on Wednesday. The unemployment rate has now been at 7.6 percent...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public

Latest