Police - Driver crashes into tree in Marzahn with two blood alcohol levels

A driver with a blood alcohol level of two has driven into a tree in Berlin-Marzahn and sustained minor injuries. According to the police on Wednesday, the 31-year-old initially drove his car off the road on the corner of Mehrower Allee and Oberweißbacher Straße and Lea-Grundig-Straße (Marzahn-Hellersdorf district) on Tuesday evening. As a result, the man hit a tree standing on the central reservation and came to a halt in oncoming traffic. After a breath test, he was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to the police.

Source: www.stern.de