- Driver crashes into tree and dies

In a collision with a tree, a driver lost their life near Gladenbach (Marburg-Biedenkopf district). The 59-year-old, according to police reports, veered off a country road on Monday afternoon and was launched into the air by the guardrail with his vehicle. After traveling 30 meters, the car crashed head-on into the tree. Despite efforts by bystanders to revive him, the man died at the scene, as reported by the police.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing. The country road was closed for three hours. The police are asking witnesses to come forward.

The accident resulted in the loss of a life, with the 59-year-old driver dying at the scene. The authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the incidents leading to the accidents to provide their statements to the police.

