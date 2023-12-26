Skip to content
Driver causes accident while overtaking: four injured

A driver is said to have caused an accident with four injuries while overtaking on the B533 federal highway near Hengersberg (Deggendorf district) and then fled the scene. The driver had overlooked an oncoming car while overtaking on Monday evening, the police said. The 53-year-old driver...

The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle.
A driver is said to have caused an accident with four injuries while overtaking on the B533 federal highway near Hengersberg(Deggendorf district) and then fled the scene. The driver had overlooked an oncoming car while overtaking on Monday evening, the police said. The 53-year-old driver braked hard and tried to swerve out of the way. In doing so, he crashed into the car of a 23-year-old. The 23-year-old was slightly injured in the collision, while the three passengers in the 53-year-old's car were seriously injured in some cases. A helicopter was also used to transport the injured.

During the accident investigation, it was also discovered that the 53-year-old had been drinking alcohol. A blood sample was reportedly taken from him and his driving license was confiscated.

According to the police, the person who caused the accident did not hit any of the other vehicles and drove off. Following information from witnesses, a suspected perpetrator was identified, whose driving license was also initially confiscated. The police are looking for further witnesses who saw the accident.

