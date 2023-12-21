Skip to content
Driver caught without a license and on drugs

A 45-year-old woman was driving without a driver's license, with presumably forged license plates and under the influence of drugs. According to information from Thursday, the police noticed the vehicle on the Autobahn 6 near Kirchardt (Heilbronn district) because it was parked on the hard...

A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Heilbronn district - Driver caught without a license and on drugs

A 45-year-old woman was driving without a driver's license, with presumably forged license plates and under the influence of drugs. According to information from Thursday, the police noticed the vehicle on the Autobahn 6 near Kirchardt (Heilbronn district) because it was standing unlit on the hard shoulder.

The woman had gone to a petrol station on foot to get some fuel because the tank was empty. On the way back, she was picked up by a patrol. It turned out that she had not paid for the petrol. The license plates on the car were not registered and were probably fake. In addition, the woman had consumed cocaine before the incident on Wednesday - as had her co-driver. The car was confiscated. The 45-year-old will now face several charges.

Source: www.stern.de

