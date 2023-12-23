Accident - Driver breaks through the wall of a car wash

In Melle-Buer near Osnabrück, a car driver broke through the wall of a car wash on Friday evening. The man had mixed up the accelerator and brake pedals, a police spokeswoman said in the morning. The wall of the building collapsed as a result. The driver was uninjured.

The petrol station had to be evacuated at short notice because a gas tank had been damaged in the accident. However, no gas had escaped. The driver had come to an agreement with the owner of the car wash so that the police did not have to act as mediators.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de