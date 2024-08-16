Drinking water in the German military district of Mechernich not contaminated

On Thursday, an average fence was discovered on the grounds of the city's drinking water reservoir, from which the nearby military base also draws water. The city then advised against using the water for drinking or showering, affecting approximately 10,000 people. Investigations were conducted overnight to determine if the water was contaminated.

Similar incidents occurred at other military bases in North Rhine-Westphalia on Wednesday. At the Air Force Support Base Cologne-Wahn, there was a suspicion of tampering with the barracks' drinking water system. At the Support Base Geilenkirchen, an intruder was repelled, but subsequent checks of the drinking water found nothing unusual. Both bases were cordoned off.

The German Armed Forces were affected by the water contamination issue at their base in Cologne-Wahn, where there was a suspicion of tampering with the barracks' drinking water system. The German Armed Forces also draw water from the city's reservoir, which was contaminated, causing concerns within their forces as well.

