- Drinking water contaminated: Health officials advise boiling

Drinking water inspection reveals microbial contamination in Greifswald. The local utility company has detected microbial impurities in the drinking water. The affected area includes the pressure station in Bandelin, serving the towns of Bandelin, Kammin, Kuntzow, Schmoldow, Stresow, and Stresow-Siedlung, as announced by the Vorpommern-Greifswald district. The cause of the contamination remains unknown.

The health department has issued a boil water advisory for the affected area due to the potential health risk. Enterococci bacteria were found during the inspection. In severe cases, this could lead to gastrointestinal irritation.

The health department urges residents in Bandelin, Kammin, Kuntzow, Schmoldow, Stresow, and Stresow-Siedlung to be cautious due to the pollution in their drinking water. Exposure to Enterococci bacteria, found in the contaminated water, might escalate into gastrointestinal issues.

Read also: