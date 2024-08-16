Drinking water at the Bundeswehr site not contaminated

All clear in the German Armed Forces location of Mechernich: The drinking water in the North Rhine-Westphalian city is not contaminated, according to initial analysis. No chemical substances were found, a city spokesperson told the AFP news agency on Friday. Biological substances could also be largely ruled out. However, residents were advised to boil water before consumption as a precaution. There is currently no link seen to similar incidents at other Armed Forces locations.

Further analysis of the drinking water is to be carried out by the Mechernich city administration, with results expected after the weekend. Then it will be determined whether the water is safe to drink again.

On Thursday, a damaged fence was discovered on the grounds of the city's drinking water reservoir, from which the nearby Armed Forces location also draws water. The city then advised against using the water for drinking or showering. Around 10,000 people were affected. Investigations were carried out overnight to determine if the water was contaminated.

The Territorial Command of the Armed Forces confirmed the incident to AFP. The drinking water reservoir is indeed "civilian infrastructure," a spokesperson explained, but the Armed Forces also use it - "so we are also affected, just like the city of Mechernich."

On Wednesday, similar incidents occurred at other Armed Forces locations in North Rhine-Westphalia. There was a suspicion of tampering with the barracks' internal drinking water system at the Air Force Support Base Cologne-Wahn. At the Support Base Geilenkirchen, an intruder was repelled, with no unusual findings in the drinking water. Both locations were cordoned off.

Despite no contamination being detected in the initial analysis, further investigation is necessary to comprehensively rule out the presence of other including chemical or biological substances in the Mechernich water supply. Regardless of the outcome in Mechernich, authorities remain vigilant about potential threats at other Armed Forces locations across North Rhine-Westphalia.

