Drinking and driving: two people injured in traffic accident

 and  Viktoriya Miller
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Mainz-Kastel - Drinking and driving: two people injured in traffic accident

Two people were injured in a traffic accident in Mainz-Kastel involving four vehicles. A 42-year-old driver wanted to turn right at a junction on Friday evening, but drove over a traffic island due to inappropriate speed and crashed head-on into another car waiting at the traffic lights, as the police reported on Saturday night. Two other cars were damaged as a result of the collision. The passenger of the car waiting at the traffic lights and the driver of the following car were taken to hospital in Wiesbaden with injuries. According to the police, the person responsible for the accident was under the influence of alcohol and was provisionally arrested. A breath test revealed a blood alcohol level of 1.78 per mille.

Source: www.stern.de

