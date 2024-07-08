Drink bottle trick helps England goalkeeper Pickford to record

English translation:

For the third time at the youngest four tournaments, English footballers have reached the semifinals. Disappointing performance from Southgate's team on the pitch, but in the penalty shootout, the Three Lions showed quality. Even with a prepared water bottle.

The jinx of the penalty shootout was overcome, the critics were appeased - England's National Team's historic Euro mission continues despite poor performances. A label on goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's water bottle and unusual nerve strength helped in the 5:3 (1:1, 1:1, 0:0) penalty drama against Switzerland and into the Euro semifinal. The prospect of the team's first major final appearance outside England since 1966 set Matchwinner Bukayo Saka in a state of euphoria: "These two games can change our lives. We can write history."

Unlike the Euro showdown three years ago against Italy, all five shooters kept their nerves this time. Especially for Saka, the trauma of 2021 was forgotten in an instant. His missed penalty at home in Wembley and the subsequent sometimes racist criticism from disappointed English fans did not deter him from taking responsibility again - and turning ice-cold.

Thanks to Pickford, the English could suddenly win penalty shootouts again. In three shootouts from the spot, he parried 4 of 14 penalties and surpassed his predecessors significantly. Against Akanji on Saturday, against Jorginho and Andrea Belotti in 2021, and against Carlos Bacca at the 2018 World Cup. The Euro final against Italy in 2012 was only lost because three English shooters missed. "If you want to win tournaments, it's not just about playing well. You have to show some of these other attributes," said trainer Gareth Southgate.

Since 1990, English keepers have only managed to save six attempts in penalty shootouts. Pickford's quote is remarkable, as the other goalkeepers between 1990 and 2012 had a save rate of 2 out of 36 according to data service provider Opta.

Southgate's entry into the semifinal on Wednesday (9 pm/MagentaTV and live in the liveticker at ntv.de) in Dortmund against the Netherlands is a special satisfaction for Southgate. The criticism at home about the team's rumpus football in the past few days should subside in the coming days. "We have now reached the third semifinal of the last four tournaments. That's a good performance. Now we want to make the big throw."

The unusual drinking bottle trick with a label on Jordan Pickford's bottle played a role in England's successful penalty shootout, breaking their record of saving penalties. Despite England's underperformance in the regular game against Switzerland, Pickford's exceptional nerve strength during the shootout helped secure their spot in the Euro semifinal. England's record in penalty shootouts had been a source of disappointment, with only six penalties saved since 1990, but Pickford's performance in three shootouts significantly improved that record.

Read also: