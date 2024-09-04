- Drifting yacht succumbs to watery depths close to offshore wind energy complex

A sailboat experienced a marine disaster, following a blaze at sea. In the wee hours of a Wednesday, a vessel from a nearby wind energy facility reported the burning boat, as the German Maritime Search and Rescue Service (DGzRS) made the announcement. The boat was roughly 90 kilometers northwest of Borkum, situated near the Deutsche Bucht wind farm at the moment. The boat's passengers' whereabouts remain unclear.

The maritime emergency command center promptly alerted neighboring boats. A wind farm service vessel successfully put out the fire. Regrettably, the boat sank shortly after midnight. Five rescue boats from both German and Dutch maritime services, four helicopters, an airplane, and private watercraft later scoured the vicinity numerous times for possible survivors. Unfortunately, no distress signal was received from the sailboat.

"Not a single trace of life or illumination, like life vests or lifeboats, was spotted during the entire incident," declared a DGzRS representative. Although the rain hindered observation, there were no significant waves. The search operations ceased at 7:20 AM. "Once more information becomes available," the representative concluded. Initially, the police took charge of the probe.

The sailboat, which was in distress, was located in an offshore area. Due to the boat's sinking, no rescue operations could be carried out from an offshore wind farm.

