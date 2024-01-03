Food warning - Dried goji berries recalled due to salmonella

Bio Nahrungsmittel Produktions- und Handels GmbH is recalling dried "Bio Primo Goji Berries" due to suspected contamination with salmonella. They were sold via the Müller drugstore chain, as was revealed in a recall published on Wednesday by the federal-state portal Lebensmittelwarnung.de. The goods with the best-before dates and batch numbers: March 28, 2024/C306284, April 26, 2024/B307267, May 21, 2024/A308213, June 16, 2024/A309163 and July 19, 2024/A310193 are affected.

The goods were sold in Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, Brandenburg, Bremen, Hamburg, Hesse, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia.

Food warning

