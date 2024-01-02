Emergencies - DRF Air Rescue takes over emergency medical care from the air

DRF-Luftrettung will continue to provide emergency medical care to the population of Saxony-Anhalt by air for the next three years. The organization announced on Tuesday that it had once again prevailed in the tendering process. Three helicopters are currently stationed at two locations in the state: Christoph 36 in Magdeburg and Christoph Halle and Christoph Sachsen-Anhalt in Halle. Christoph Sachsen-Anhalt is the state's intensive care transport helicopter, which is on standby around the clock.

According to the information provided, the three helicopters can reach locations within a radius of 60 kilometers within a maximum flight time of 15 minutes. The crew includes a pilot (two at night), an emergency doctor and an emergency paramedic.

In the course of the expansion of the A14 highway, there had recently been a debate in Saxony-Anhalt about the acquisition of another rescue helicopter. The Ministry of the Interior was open to a more comprehensive assessment of the rescue service and believes that the health insurance companies are primarily responsible.

However, the Association of Substitute Health Insurance Funds considers the distribution of air rescue locations in Saxony-Anhalt to be "appropriate and sufficient" and points out that the north of the state is also served by locations in Brandenburg, Perleberg, Uelzen and Wolfenbüttel. 97 to 100 percent of the population would be reached within a maximum of 15 minutes, it said. "In our opinion, that is sufficient."

A report on the future of the hospital landscape commissioned by the state government was presented in April. One of the recommendations was to examine whether an additional helicopter in the north could significantly improve care, "especially for serious and time-critical illnesses".

