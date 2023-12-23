Government - Dreyer sees a longing for simple answers

Despite the many crises, Rhineland-Palatinate's Minister President Malu Dreyer (SPD) believes that politicians must also convey confidence. "We are seeing uncertainty among many people and a bit of a longing for simple answers," she told the German Press Agency in Mainz. There is often a feeling that there is no longer any normality. But that is not the case. "In the vast majority of areas, there is normality and there is reliability," said Dreyer. Despite the crises, much has been achieved in recent years.

As examples, the head of government cited higher minimum wages and a comparatively low unemployment rate. The energy crisis had been overcome and the "price shock" had been cushioned. At the beginning of next year, people in Germany will benefit from further relief measures decided by the federal government. "There is also good news in times of crisis."

"And yet it is not easy to put the good news first at the moment," said Dreyer. "Unfortunately, this often plays into the hands of those who have no solutions at all, only slogans." The AfD is a party that promises a lot. "But the AfD doesn't mean well for people, it wants to marginalize the weak and sick, limit women's rights and threaten our freedom."

The AfD has also become radicalized in Rhineland-Palatinate. "It is clear anyway that the AfD hates foreigners, that it stands for exclusion, that it is homophobic, that it is ultimately also against Jews," continued the head of government. "When she now sometimes demonstratively takes the side of Jews, it's usually to incite hatred against people with Muslim roots." Dreyer said that the AfD does not stand up for people who think the party is good. "It is a task for society as a whole to show that the AfD rejects our democratic values and wants to abolish them."

Source: www.stern.de