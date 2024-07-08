Parliamentary election in France - Dreyer relieved about the election result in France

The outgoing Rhineland-Palatinate Minister-President Malu Dreyer is pleased with the outcome of the French Parliament election. "I'm very happy that the French women and men have clearly voted against the far-right Rassemblement National", said the SPD politician shortly before her retirement to the German Press Agency in Mainz on this Wednesday.

"I hope now for the democratic forces that they will constructively contribute to forming a stable government", said Dreyer. With regard to cross-border cooperation, she is optimistic that the well-established structures and personal relationships for the benefit of the people in the border region will continue to be maintained. The native Palatinate woman lives in Trier.

The Left won the elections surprisingly on Sunday. The government coalition of Premier Minister Gabriel Attal and State President Emmanuel Macron lost its majority in the National Assembly and is likely to be the second strongest force before the Right-wing Nationalists of Marine Le Pen. No absolute majority was achieved by any of the groups, making government formation difficult.

