Prime Minister - Dreyer: Limited irregular migration for asylum protection

The Minister President of Rhineland-Palatinate, Malu Dreyer (SPD), has welcomed the federal government's planned regulations for simplified deportations in 2024. "We are limiting irregular migration in order to protect the right to asylum," explained Dreyer on Friday in Mainz. In times of growing populism, it is important that all democratic forces work together to find a viable answer that combines humanity and order.

"Those who do not have the right to stay must leave our country," warned the head of government. "This is the only way we can continue to live up to our humanitarian responsibility for the people we must protect from war and terror." The regulations in the so-called Repatriation Improvement Act are to be passed in the Bundestag and Bundesrat in the first months of 2024.

Dreyer emphasized that she is in close contact with the cities and municipalities in Rhineland-Palatinate regarding the financing of the costs of flight and migration. She had campaigned for more financial support from the federal government for local authorities. In addition to the budgeted funds, the state government will provide them with 267.2 million euros in 2024. This includes the federal funds and a special payment from state funds amounting to 200 million euros.

Announcement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de