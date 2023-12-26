Prime Minister - Dreyer is not worried about savings in the federal budget

The Minister President of Rhineland-Palatinate, Malu Dreyer (SPD), is not worried about important and funded business projects in the state despite the federal government's austerity measures. "It is reassuring news that the federal government has made it very clear that companies undergoing transformation should continue to receive the support that has already been talked about so much," Dreyer told the German Press Agency in Mainz. "This also applies to our federal state."

As examples of important projects in Rhineland-Palatinate, she cited the transformation at the Daimler Truck plant in Wörth, the planned battery cell factory in Kaiserslautern and the funded development of an electrolyzer at BASF in Ludwigshafen. This is a plant in which water is broken down into its components hydrogen and oxygen. "According to everything we hear from the federal government, these important economic projects are secured," said Dreyer.

In mid-November, the Federal Constitutional Court declared the reallocation of 60 billion euros in the 2021 budget to the Climate and Transformation Fund null and void following a lawsuit by the CDU/CSU parliamentary group. This resulted in billions of euros in the federal budget, and the coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP in the federal government recently agreed on a whole series of cuts and savings after weeks of dispute.

According to Dreyer, it is not yet possible to foresee any other indirect consequences of the savings in the federal budget for Rhineland-Palatinate. Programs that are jointly financed by the federal and state governments could also be affected. "But we simply can't really get an overview of this at the moment." She is very pleased "that we are not now in the same problematic situation as some federal states thanks to the really solid budget management of our finance minister."

Source: www.stern.de